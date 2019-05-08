Alwar gangrape: BJP alleges Congress concealed case ahead of Lok Sabha elections: BJP Rajasthan president Madan Lal Saini as having said that the serious matter was concealed due to ongoing elections as Congress wanted to save its skin.

Saini said that if people would have come to know about the horrific incident, Congress would have suffered heavily in the elections.

The state government has removed Alwar superintendent of police Rajeev Pachar for not taking action against the accused quickly. It also suspended the Station House Officer of the concerned police station.

Police have arrested one alleged rapist Inderaj Gurjar while four others are on run.

Director general of police Kapil Garg said they have made 14 teams for arresting other four accused.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered Rajasthan Police to nab other accused without further delay.

Last month, five persons raped a young Dalit woman in presence of her husband in Rajasthan’s Alwar

