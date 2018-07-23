After several media reports revealed police officials apathy in the Alwar lynching, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been suspended and three constables have been sent to district lines. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked the Rajasthan government to submit its report in the lynching case that stunned the country.

Days after a 28-year-old man Rakbar Khan was lynched by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, state police special DG NRK Reddy on Monday said that three accused involved in the matter have been arrested. Addressing a press conference on the matter, the Rajasthan Police top cop said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been suspended and three constables have been sent to district lines. Reddy further added that thorough investigation is being done in the matter. “We have no info yet of the victim being thrashed in custody but yes prima facie we have found that there was indeed an error in judgement in deciding what was important at that point, ” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

It comes a day after police apathy was revealed in the Alwar lynching case. Various media reports suggested that cops stopped at a police station and had tea before taking the victim to the hospital. An eye-witness told the NDTV that he had seen cops beating the victim.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Rajasthan to submit its report on Alwar lynching case and the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking action against Rajasthan government. Opposition parties have accused the government of not taking enough action to stop rising mob lynching incidents.

Earlier today, the government constituted a high-level committee under the leadership of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to suggest laws against mob marching and it will submit its report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi within 4 weeks.

Days ago, the Supreme Court condemned the mob lynching incidents and asked the state governments to maintain law and order in their respective states. The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also asked the state government to appoint a senior police officer in every district to stop mob lynchings.

