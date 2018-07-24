Rajasthan Minister stirred a fresh controversy by stating that Muslims smuggle cows. He later urged the Muslims of the country to understand the sentiments of Hindus and put an end to cow smuggling. He said that Muslims must stop doing this business of cows as it was irking the Hindus across the country.

Even before the Alwar lynching case could settle, a Rajasthan Minister, Jaswant Yadav, stirred a fresh controversy by stating that Muslims smuggle cows. He later urged the Muslims of the country to understand the sentiments of Hindus and put an end to cow smuggling. He said that Muslims must stop doing this business of cows as it was irking the Hindus across the country. Commenting on the lynching on Rakbar, BJP leader Jaswant Yadav said that he stands against all those to take laws into their hands. The following comments come to light just a few hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi had termed the Alwar lynching incident as the beginning of ‘Modi’s New India’.

Appeal to Muslims to understand the sentiments of Hindus and stop smuggling cows. They must stop this business. As far as his death is concerned, I express condolence and I stand against those who take law in their hands: Jaswant Yadav, Rajasthan Minister on Alwar Lynching Case pic.twitter.com/9iaJZxlI7D — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

While speaking on the death of 28-year-old Rakbar, Yadav expressed condolences. The following remarks by the BJP leader came in just a few hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that Centre will pas a law on mob lynching if it is needed.

The following development comes after a 28-year-old Muslim man was lynched by the angry mob on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh area in Alwar. Rakbar’s friend managed to flee but he was caught by the mob and was mercilessly thrashed.

The following remark by the BJP leader comes after several media reports held Rajasthan police responsible for the death of the Muslim man. Reports suggested that after dropping the cows to their shelter, the police stopped midway for snacks while Rakbar was bleeding on the floor of their police vehicle. As per reports, the police took over 3 hours to cover a distance of 6 km.

