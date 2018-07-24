Shiv Sena said that cows are safer than women under Modi government. The following remark by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray came in respect of the recent lynching incident reported from Rajasthan where a 28-year-old Rakhbar Khan was lynched over suspicion of being a cow smuggler.

Slamming its ally BJP over rising mob lynching cases, Shiv Sena said that cows are safer than women under Modi government. The following remark by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray came in respect of the recent lynching incident reported from Rajasthan where a 28-year-old Rakhbar Khan was lynched over suspicion of being a cow smuggler. Hitting out at the Centre, Uddhav Thackeray said that the country has now become unsafe for women and people should be ashamed of it.

Claiming that BJP is a close friend, Thackeray said that the part of their Modi-led government and if they find something wrong, they will definitely raise their voice.

Talking about cow vigilantism, Shiv Sena chief said that people should protect cows but what about the women of this country. The leader further claimed that protecting “cow mother” but ignoring “my mother” is no Hindutva.

Shiv Sena further said that they have been allies with BJP for over 25 years and that is because they share same Hindutva ideology but the way people’s focus is being shifted and manipulated is wrong. He said that the government should be concerned if someone is eating beef or not and restricting people’s eating habits in the name of cow protection is a ‘sham’.

Attacking BJP he said that he rejected their idea of Hindutva where people are restricted. Questioning the governance, he said women are unsafe in this country and the government is busy protecting cows.

Uddhav Thackeray said that his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s idea of Hindutva was not that Hindus should go to temples ring bells, sport a choti and wear janoi but nationalism is the real Hindutva.

The following remark by the Shiv Sena chief comes a few days after Congress MO Shashi Tharoor claimed that it was safer to be a cow than a Muslim in India.

