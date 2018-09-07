3 men were arrested on Friday, September 7th on charges of murder in the Alwar Lynching case, which took place in July this year when a group of men brutally thrashed 28-year-old Rakbar Khan to death on suspicion of cattle smuggling. The police have filed a 25-page charge sheet, which has named 3 assisalnsts Dharmendra, Paramjeet and Naresh Sharma.

Citizens protests was held in many parts of the country against the recently incidents of mob lynching

3 men were arrested on charges of murder on Friday, September 7th, in the Alwar lynching case, which took place in July when a group of men lynched a 28-year-old Rakbar Kahn on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar, Rajasthan. The police have filed a 25-page charge sheet, which has named 3 assisalnsts: Dharmendra, Paramjeet and Naresh Sharma. A report by NDTV said the police a probe is underway against the other 2 assailants, including Naval Kishore, a cow vigilante who informed about the incident to the police.

The incident took place in July when a frenzied group of men brutally thrashed Khan and another man on suspicion of cow smuggling. He was rushed to the hospital in Ramgarh, where doctors declared that he was brought dead. Following the incident, a case was registered against the assailants under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Hardik Patel’s health deteriorates, admitted to hospital after 13 days of indefinite fast

The incident came after the Supreme Court urged the Parliament to come up with stringent laws to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching, saying ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy’ cannot be allowed in the country.

In June this 2017, a 16-year-old Muslim Boy named Junaid Khan was stabbed to death, and 4 others were injured on board a Mathura-bound train after a heated argument turned into religious slurs.

Meanwhile, innumerable protests have been staged in many parts of the country over recently horrendous incidents of mob lynching and innumerable killings of Muslims in the name of cow, beef or their identity, religion.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court gives 7 days time to states to implement mob lynching judgement

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More