28-year-old dairy farmer, Rakbar Khan, who was lynched by a group of people on Friday in Rajasthan's Alwar district was killed with a blunt weapon and object. A special team of Rajasthan police had suspended the ASI Mohan Singh and 3 after he admitted that police team intentionally put a delay by 3 hours.

The autopsy report has claimed that Rakbar Khan, who was lynched by a group of people in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday, was killed with a blunt weapon and object. The 28-year-old Rakbar Khan was a dairy farmer from Haryana’s Mewat and was killed on suspicion of transporting 2 cows and their calves. Police took the victim 3 hours later to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

In cognizance to the matter, a 4-member special committee of Rajasthan police suspended the ASI Mohan Singh after he admitted that police team intentionally put a delay by 3 hours. The police committee also transferred 3 constables for the same.

In a presser, Alwar special DGP (Law and order) NRK Reddy said that there was an error in judgment in trying to respond to the situation. The preliminary investigation suggested there was an error in prioritising the situation.

He also added that policemen were not involved in beating the victim and it was not a case of custodial death.

(Updating…)

