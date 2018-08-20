The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Rajasthan government and sought a detailed report on actions taken by the state government in the Alwar lynching case. In July, a 28-year-old man Rakbar Khan was lynched by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court has sought a detailed affidavit from the Rajasthan government within a week in connection with the Alwar lynching case. The Supreme Court has asked Rajasthan government to submit a detailed report on action taken by the state government in the Alwar lynching case. The Supreme Court issued this order while hearing a contempt petition filed by Tehsheen Poonawala. Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra further asked all states to file a compliance report in 2 weeks and fixed the 7th September as next date of hearing in this matter.

In his petition, Tehseen Poonawala has demanded that the principal secretary of Rajasthan government be summoned in the Alwar lynching case, adding that why there was a delay in following the apex court’s previous order on lynchings.

ALSO READ: Umar Khalid attack case: Delhi Police detain 2 men who claimed to have attacked JNU student

In July, a 28-year-old man Rakbar Khan was lynched by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. The central government had asked the Rajasthan government to submit its report.

ALSO READ: Rajiv Gandhi 74th birth anniversary: Unseen, rare photos of former Prime Minister

On July 17, the Supreme Court had passed an over prevention of mob lynchings incidents. The top court had also asked the central government to formulate a law to prevent mob lynching incidents. Earlier, the Supreme Court sent a notice to Uttar Pradesh government, asking the state government to submit its answer on Hapur lynching case which took place on June 18.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More