Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Rajasthan lynching case. Piyush Goyal has accused Rahul Gandhi of playing a divisive politics and called him a merchant of hate. Union Minister Smriti Irani also hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying that he was indulging in vulture politics.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has responded to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements on Alwar mob lynching incident. Piyush Goyal has called Rahul Gandhi a merchant of hate following his recent remarks on Rajasthan lynching incident. In strong words, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Rahul Gandhi of playing division and politics of hate. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens. The state has already assured strict and prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains and then shed crocodile tears. Enough is Enough. You are a merchant of hate.

Not only Piyush Goyal, but Union Minister Smriti Irani also slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he was indulging in vulture politics. Irani said that Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur, Nellie and many other instances. It is shameful that he is doing the same through vulture politics. Not a single instance goes by where he doesn’t attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains.”

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter page and slammed the Modi government for Alwar lynching case. He had wrote, “Policemen in Alwar took 3 hours to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die.”

Rahul Gandhi referred to a news report mentioning that before taking Alwar mob victim to the hospital, cows were taken to shelter, cops had tea.

In another case of mob lynching, a man succumbed to the injuries in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The man was targeted on alleged suspicion of cow smuggling. Initial reports suggest that the Rajasthan police took it 3 hours for the injured victim to take him to the hospital which was just 6 km away from the incident place. However, a probe has been ordered in the case.

