The doctor at Ramgarh health Center who was looking after the lynching case said that the victim was declared brought dead at 4 am. He further added that acting on the request of a police officer, the victim’s body was sent for postmortem.

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and said it took police in Alwar three hours to reach to a hospital that was just 6 km away

Coming out as a fresh development in the Alwar lynching case where a Muslim man was lynched on the suspicion of being a cow smuggler, the doctor at Ramgarh health Center who was looking after the lynching case said that the victim was declared brought dead at 4 am. He further added that acting on the request of a police officer, the victim’s body was sent for postmortem. The following details come to light after it was reported that the police officers who had rushed to the incident spot, stopped for tea and snacks while they were on the way to admit the victim to a hospital. Commenting on the matter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Rajasthan government and said that the police is supporting cow vigilantism.

Slamming the Modi government over the lynching incidents, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and said it took police in Alwar three hours to reach to a hospital that was just 6 km away. Highlighting the Alwar incident, Rahul Gandhi said that this was Modi’s “New India”. He added that it is the time when humanity is replaced with haltered and people are crushed to death.

The following development comes to light after Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria took cognizance of various media reports on the delay caused by the police and said that they will get this information verified before taking any action. He later assured a proper probe into the matter.

As per reports, the Alwar lynching took place on Friday night after the locals mistook the victim Akhbar as a cow smuggler. According to a report, the police was informed at 12:41 am by the chief of VHP Gau Rakshak Cell in Ramgarh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More