In Alwar lynching incident, various media reports have made shocking revelations that Alwar Police officials visited a police station and even stopped for tea before taking 28-year-old victim Akbar Khan to hospital.

The Alwar lynching incident, in which a 28-year-old Akbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob on the suspicions of cow-smuggling, has stunned the country as authorities in various states have been failed to maintain law and order situation. But the police apathy into the incident is shameful as many media reports have revealed that Alwar Police officials visited a police station and stopped for a tea break before taking the victim to the hospital. So far, 3 people have been arrested by police suspected to be involved in Alwar mob lynching.

Akbar Khan, who hails from Mewat district of Haryana, and another man identified as Aslam Khan, were travelling from Kolagaon in Haryana to Ramgarh when they were allegedly attacked by a group of men on suspicion of cow smugglers. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (punishment for murder). According to media reports, Aslam managed to escape the location.

On July 21, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal triggered a controversy with his remarks on Alwar mob lynching. The BJP MP from Rajasthan claimed that lynchings are being done to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his popularity is rising. Another BJP leader and Alwar MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who is no stranger to controversy, claimed that Akbar Khan was lynched by police, not mob.

Media reports have claimed that BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is considering to amend the IPC to deal with rising incidents of mob lynching. The development comes days after the Supreme Court, condemning the recent spate of mob lynchings, told the Parliament to draft a new law to deal with rising mob lynching incidents in India.

In its observations, the 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that it was the duty of state governments to ensure law and order in the society.

