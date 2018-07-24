After his visit to the Alwar lynching site in Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria held a press conference where he confirmed that Rakbar Khan died in custody of the policemen who were escorting him after the incident had happened. He also met the grieving family of the victim and said that they are content with the progress in the case.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday visited the site in Alwar where Rakbar Khan, alias Akbar Khan, was lynched by a frenzied mob. Post his visit, Kataria said that by the look of the evidence that has been collected in the case so far, it appears like it is a custodial death. He then stressed that an inquiry is currently underway against the people responsible for Rakbar’s death. The state home minister also spoke on BJP leader Jaswant Yadav’s controversial comment where he indirectly accused Muslims of smuggling cows.

Earlier on July 20, Friday morning, Khan was beaten to pulp by cow vigilantes on the suspicion of cow smuggling. When local police were informed of the violent incident, they reportedly took nearly 3 hours to escort the victim from the incident site to a nearby hospital which was barely 6 km away. When they finally delivered the victim to the hospital, he was declared brought dead by the hospital staff.

“I met the victim’s family and they told me that they are satisfied with the action taken so far. I told them to come and meet me whenever they want if they want to tell me something more,” said the Rajasthan Home Minister.

I met the victim's family and they told me that they are satisfied with the action taken so far. I told them to come and meet me whenever they want if they want to tell me something more: Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on Alwar lynching case pic.twitter.com/LwIAHSg3W4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

Kataria also spoke on controversial comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaswant Yadav on the Alwar lynching case. Kataria said that the law does not give anyone the right to kill and whosoever is responsible will be punished. He also said that Yadav should speak for himself.

Earlier in the day, Jaswant Yadav, who is a minister in Rajasthan Cabinet, said that the Muslims in India should understand the Hindu sentiments and should not smuggle cows. He went on to say that Muslims should not get into any business that deals with cows as it is not going down well with the Hindus of the country.

