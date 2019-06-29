Alwar mob lynching: Two year after Pehlu Khan was lynched to death by a mob of gau rakshaks, the Rajasthan police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against him. The chargesheet also names the owner of the pick-up truck that was used for transporting the cattle.

Rajasthan Police on Saturday posthumously registered a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar in 2017 for transporting cattle. The police have also charged Khan’s son under section 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995. The chargesheet also names the owner of the pick-up truck, which was used for transporting the cattle.

On April 1, 2017, Khan and his sons were beaten up by a mob of gau rakshaks over the suspicion of cow smuggling. Khan succumbed to his injuries two days after the incident. The Indian Express quoted Khan’s eldest son Irshad (25) saying that they lost their father in the incident and now they have been charged as cow smugglers. He added that they were expecting the Congress government to do the justice, however, it did not happen. Irshad has also been named along with his brother Aarif in the chargesheet.

Reports said that the charge sheet was made on December 30, days after the Congress government came into power in Rajasthan.

Earlier in 2017, the police had filed two separate FIRs under the RBA Act as two pick-ups were attacked.

Alwar mob lynching: APRIL 1, 2017

On April 1, 2017, Pehlu Khan (55) and his sons were returning from a cattle fair near Jaipur when a mob attacked their vehicle in Alwar’s Behror. The mob had attacked the vehicle over the suspicion of cow smuggling. Pehlu was beaten up so bad that succumbed to his injuries two days later. A nationwide protest erupted soon after a video of the incident went viral on several social media platforms.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App