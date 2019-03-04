Alwar molestation case: The Rajasthan Police detained the warden's husband Naresh Yadav who is a government school teacher for questioning while a police team has been dispatched to Haryana to bring fugitive accused Ramkesh Sharma to the state.

The girls said, the warden’s husband and another man molested them on the pretext of distributing sweets to celebrate return of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India.

Alwar molestation case: A case of molestation was registered against a warden’s husband and another man after two girls of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Baskripal Nagar in Alwar lodged a formal complaint against them, Investigating Officer Neha Aggarwal said. The Rajasthan Police detained the warden’s husband Naresh Yadav who is a government teacher for questioning while a police team has been dispatched to Haryana to bring fugitive accused Ramkesh Sharma to the state. Hostel warden Neel Kamal Yadav has also been suspended over alleged sexual harassment at the government boarding school, reports said.

The two girls complained the warden’s husband and another man molested them on the pretext of distributing sweets to celebrate the return of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India. School principal Sukhi Ram informed the Kishangarh Bas police station and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and SC/ST Act was registered against the accused.

Rajasthan: Girls of a government boarding school in Alwar allegedly molested by warden's husband. Neha Aggarwal, Investigating Officer says, "Case of molestation registered against accused after two girls complained of molestation by warden’s husband. Questioning underway." pic.twitter.com/i142cCG0Bh — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

Reports said, Alwar collector Indrajeet Singh has suspended Naresh Yadav and a letter has been sent to education secretary in this regard.

Former union minister Jitendra Singh and state Labor Minister Tika Ram Jully have visited the hostel. The Rajasthan government has not issued any statement in this regard yet.

In another incident, several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. An FIR was lodged on 31 May 2018 against 11 people following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More