Even before the Kathua and Unnao rape cases could get settled, another minor girl was raped in Rajasthan. A 7-month-old infant was raped by a 19-year-old youth on May 9 in Alwar. After raping the infant, the accused reportedly dumped her in a football field. As soon as the matter was reported, Alwar police pressed into action following which they arrested the boy who was their neighbour. Later, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors termed the girl to be in a critical condition.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that the accused has been identified as a teenager, Pintu Joshi who was a neighbour of the victim. The matter was highlighted after the father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint filed, the father of the victim said the 7-month-old infant was being looked after by her sister-in-law who is visually impaired at the time when no one was present in the house.

Victim’s father told police that he was not present at home when the incident took place. The father added, “When I returned home in the evening, only my sister-in-law was at home. When I asked her about my daughter, she told me that our neighbour Pintu had taken her away half-an-hour ago — around 6 pm — and hadn’t returned since.” After searching her daughter for several hours, father found her lying in the middle of a football field someone kilometer away from the house.

The father also alleged that Pintu hid inside his neighbour’s home. The accused has been booked under IPC Sections 366 A (Procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping). According to a report by Indian Express, the accused will be presented in the court today.

