Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has passed away today in Singapore at the age of 64. The Rajya Sabha MP was ill and had been hospitalized at a hospital in Singapore for a long time. He went there in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness.

Amar Singh is survived by his wife Pankaja and twin daughters Disha and Drishti.

Singh had paid tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak in a tweet, a couple of hours prior to his demise.

Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary. His contribution will be remembered forever, he had written in his tweet.

He had also tweeted wishing his followers a joyous Eid Al Adha.

Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha. Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. #EidMubarak #EidAladha2020 — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

Many leaders have tweeted their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow on Amar Singh’s death saying that he is saddened to know about the passing away of the senior leader.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that May God gives shelter to the soul of Shri Amar Singh ji in his deeds. Her sincere condolences to the family of Shri Amar Singh Ji. She expressed her deepest condolences to his bereaved wife and daughters in this sad moment.

Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure in Dubai in 2013 and had earlier undergone a kidney transplant. However, he returned to politics in 2016.

Singh was a key leader in the Samajwadi Party at a time when the party moved to support the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2008 after the Communist Party of India withdrew from the government over a nuclear deal with the US. In 2017, Amar Singh’s long association with the SP came to an end after he was expelled from the party.

At the beginning of 2020, rumors regarding his death were spreading, to which he messaged Tiger Zinda Hai.

Singh was born on January 27, 1956, in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College and University College of Law, Kolkata from where he earned his LLB.

