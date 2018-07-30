A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his Lucknow speech, expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh launched a campaign against opposition parties and in praise of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amar Singh also supported the government on the controversy sparked after Rahul Gandhi's allegations over Rafale deal.

It seems like expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh is ready to join the BJP, clearly depicts his wide range of tweets against opposition and in praise of the government. Addressing media on Monday, veteran politician Amar Singh said that he won’t say no if he get the opportunity to join the BJP. Amar Singh issued this statement after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital Lucknow. In a series of tweets, Amar Singh also spoke about controversy revolving around crony capitalism. In an apparent

reference to opposition parties’ proximity, Amar Singh said, “Consented campaign about @PMOIndia announcement on MSP is going on. @MamataOfficial in her meeting with @OmarAbdullah remarked unity not @narendramodi ambition is key to #2019Elections success. Didi where is unity, it’s only ambition of different regional set trap for the top job.”

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, his all-out campaign against opposition party is significant as the veteran politician can play a crucial role in politics of Uttar Pradesh. For quite some time now, Amar Singh is not missing a single opportunity to praise the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amar Singh, who is very active on Twitter, on Monday appreciated the government over its last 4 years in power.

On July 29, Prime Minister Narendra while addressing a gathering in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh mentioned Amar Singh, sparking rumours of him joining the BJP. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of supporting crony capitalism, PM Modi, in a lighter mood, said Amar Singh is sitting here and he can give you all the details regarding opposition parties wrongdoings.

Amar Singh was expelled from Samajwadi Party by former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav. Days ago, various media reports suggested that Samajwadi Party is mulling on the re-entry of expelled leader Amar Singh.

Amar Singh, once a close aide of Mulayam Singh, accused the Samajwadi Party leader of betraying him and last year, he said Mulayam Singh treated him like a prostitute. However, the reports of Amar Singh joining the BJP have not gone well with the Samajwadi Party and its leaders. Azam Khan, who is no stranger to controversy, while speaking on Amar Singh, urged the BJP and PM Modi to keep him away from the party.

