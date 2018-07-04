The Amarnath yatra was suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes following a landslide that occurred after heavy rainfall hit the area. Till now, 5 pilgrims have lost their lives and around 5 are reported to be injured after the landslide hit the Amarnath yatra near Brarimarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue operation along with clearing on the routes is underway.

Following heavy rainfall and landslide in both Pahalgam and Baltal, the Amarnath yatra was suspended on both the routes on Wednesday. Till now, 5 people have died and 4 others were injured due to the incessant rains and landslide near Brarimarg in Jammu and Kashmir. A police official has also confirmed that a landslide triggered by flash floods hit the region between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route. Reports said that the rescue operation is underway and one of the injured is said to be critical. The authorities said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. However, it has been confirmed that four men and a woman lost their lives during the incident.

Earlier in the day at around 12:10am, 3 pilgrims died and 4 were reportedly injured after the landslide hit the Baltal region. A report in NDTV said that over 11 people have died so far in the Amarnath yatra this year.

(Updating…)

