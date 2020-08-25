Addressing a press conference on Monday, Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a new website to gather public opinion. He asserted that TDP was doing everything in order to empower the people and give them voice.

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing a press conference on Monday, announced that a new website www.apwithamaravati.com was launched to gather opinion from parts of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the only capital of the State, the respondents can also leave their testimonials. As a responsible political party, the TDP was doing this in order to empower the people and give further strength to their voice at a time when their State was facing a huge danger.

Mr. Naidu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was going ahead with his destructive and conspiratorial strategies to virtually reduce the entire State into a burial ground. In the past 15 months of his rule, Mr. Jagan Reddy has not ushered any development in any region with not a single new road laid nor a single construction taken up anywhere.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP chief asserted that the AP Government had no legal or moral right to shift the Capital out of Amaravati considering the fact that the agreements reached with the farmers were unbreachable. There were conditions laid down that the farmers would have no right to question the Government on development works in Amaravati. At the same time, the Government would have to fully honour Capital construction and development commitments without fail. They gave lands only for one Capital but not 3 Capitals.

Mr. Naidu asked whether the Jagan Reddy regime could give suitable compensation to the farmers as the commercial rates of their lands would go up to as high as Rs. 10 Cr to Rs. 12 Cr per acre in one single project like HappyNest housing complex. With his unrealistic and impractical ideas like 3 Capitals, the Chief Minister was bringing all-round devastation to AP as a whole. The future of 4.9 crore people was in danger now. The YSRCP Government has no right to continue in power for five years to crush and destroy the State with its demolition drives.

Stating that breach of trust marked the AP Government’s actions now, Mr. Chandababu Naidu said , lies untruths and betrayals seemed to be the sole motto of CM Jagan Reddy going by how he promised to develop Amaravati before elections but began demolishing it after winning the people’s mandate. The Chief Minister was also not accepting the TDP demand to seek a fresh mandate on his 3 Capitals plan. Alarmingly, Jagan Reddy was not even ready for a referendum fearing large-scale opposition from the public.

Mr. Naidu refuted the allegations of caste levelled by the YSRCP against the TDP, saying that in his long political career, he had never worked for the benefit of one particular community. The ruling party was incapable of bringing any development and passed 15 months without showing any progress. It was fully busy with misinformation and smear campaigns against Amaravati and the Opposition TDP. Amaravati would by now have emerged as a potential city with a capacity to create Rs. 1 lakh Cr to Rs. 2 lakh Cr wealth. This would have helped AP to develop its Capital on an equal footing with Hyderabad.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that the destructive tendencies were in the DNA of Jaganmohan Reddy, considering how he began demolition of the State beginning with a valuable public property like Praja Vedika. Since he became the CM, the State became an address for destructions, cancellations and demolitions. From the beginning, Jagan Reddy tried to tarnish Amaravati saying that it was flood-prone. Even the National Green Tribunal had certified that Amaravati had no flood threat as there were no such impacts witnessed in the last 100 years.

