Kargil war-hero Satpal Singh who has so far been serving as an ordinary traffic policeman has been promoted to Assistant Sub Inspector. Punjab government took notice of the former Kargil hero and gave him double promotion.

Kargil war-hero Satpal Singh who was one of the many unsung soldiers of the 1999 Kargil was would have been another traffic constable had it not been a newspaper coverage. A few days back, formerly a war sepoy and now an ordinary traffic policeman, Constable Satpal Singh could be seen at a road intersection in Punjab’s Sangrur district when a closer look at his uniform makes one come across the fact that he is no ordinary traffic policeman. On his shirt, the man has four medal ribands including the one that’s blue half-orange signifying the Vir Chakra.

Now, ever since Satpal made headlines, he came to everyone’s notice for unacclaimed valour. Soon after, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a double promotion for the Kargil war hero.

Exactly 20 years ago, Satpal conquered the Pakistan army’s counter-attacks on Tiger Hill in which he killed Karnal Sher Khan of the Northern Light Infantry and three others, later Sher Khan was conferred the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest gallantry award.

Singh was part of the 8 Sikh team of two officers, four JCOs and 46 ORs (other ranks) stationed to help the 19 Grenadiers capture Tiger Hill.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has ordered his promotion following which Satpal will take over as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Punjab Police. Besides, the Punjab government has also made job offers to his 25-year-old son who is an unemployed postgraduate.

He regretted that Satpal Singh had to work as a Head Constable after his act of gallantry during the Kargil War, calling it a failure of the previous Akali-Dal government. As a special case, Satpal will be recruited as an ASI in relaxation of Punjab Police Rules by the Director-General of Police. Thanking the chief minister, Satpal said he was grateful to the Punjab government for ordering his immediate promotion as ASI.

