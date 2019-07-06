Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh this morning tweeted that the new Congress President should a young leader like Rahul Gandhi who should be able to connect with the youth and people from grassroots.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president said he would suggest the party to opt for a young leader as his successor and added that it was an unfortunate resignation.

In an appeal to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the Punjab Congress chief said party’s top decision-making body should look for a replacement in charismatic gen next leader, who could align to aspirations to its large youth population and manage grassroots connect.

In a tweet this morning, Singh said after an unfortunate decision of Rahul Gandhi to quit, he was looking forward to another dynamic youth leader as Indian National Congress (INC) President to galvanise party.

After unfortunate decision of @RahulGandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as @INCIndia president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 6, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had ended all resignation noise that claimed he was staging a drama and will soon take over the leadership role.

Sources now suggest the possibility of senior leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge as names for the post of new Congress President. In his resignation letter on Wednesday, Gandhi said he had left to his party to find a successor, therefore was taking responsibility for a second straight national election defeat and added that accountability was important for the future growth of the party.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as the party chief from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017 had quit on May 25 after the Congress faced a humiliating defeat with just 52 of 543 Lok Sabha seats against BJP.

Singh had earlier said that Rahul had paved way for the youth leaders to take the party’s reins and take it to greater heights, though added he was disappointed to see Gandhi’s adamancy on resignation as it could be a major setback for the party. He added that only a young leader could revive the grand old party.

