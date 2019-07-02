Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu has been grabbing massive social media attention for the past couple of days after the Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader and member of Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Gopal Singh Chawla shared a morphed image of Sidhu on his Facebook page. In the picture, Sidhu was wearing a green turban that resembled Pakistan’s national flag. The prominent pro-Khalistan voice had captioned the image as “This should be sent to India”. So far, a number of social media users, mainly on Twitter, have shared the picture via their official handles.

Soon after the picture started doing the rounds on the Internet, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh came out to criticise the picture. While condemning the picture, the Punjab Chief Minister said that people should refrain from sharing/forwarding such defamatory content without verification. Singh extended his support to Sidhu at a time when the later had refrained himself from taking the charge of power ministry yet.

On June 6, during the shuffling of portfolios in the state cabinet, Singh allotted Sidhu power and new and renewable energy sources ministry but portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs. Sidhu has also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandi Vadra regarding the situation and also handed over a letter to him.

Sidhu had been controversy’s favourite chile ver since he attended Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad in 2018. The Opposition had attacked him for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in ceremony. He was caught in another controversy after Chawal posted a picture with him, however, Sidhu denied the fact that he knew him.

