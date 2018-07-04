In order to control the drug menace, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a mandatory dope test of all government employees from the time of their recruitment. TheChief Minister has directed the dope test of all government employees including police personnel. Previously, Amarinder Singh government had proposed the death penalty for drug peddlers, smugglers in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a mandatory dope test of all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service. The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to work out modalities and have the necessary notification issued. The move has come after Amarinder Singh’s cabinet, a couple of days back had proposed the death penalty for drug peddlers, smugglers in the state and said that government was preparing to refer the recommendation to the Centre.

A couple of days before, Punjab Cabinet had proposed the death penalty for drug peddlers, smugglers and said it was preparing to recommend the Centre for the same. Speaking on the development, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the drug problem is destroying the entire generation and people who are involved in this deserves exemplary punishment.

The Chief Minister also added that the recommendation was being prepared to be sent to the Centre as he stand-by to his commitment for a drug-free Punjab. The drug issue in Punjab state was previously raised by Aam Aadmi Party at time of Punjab assembly elections made it one of its poll agenda to lure votes. AAP had lashed out at the then SAD-BJP led government for not doing enough to control drug problem in the state.

The Congress too jumped into the scene and said that it comes to power, then it will bring out strong laws to control the problem. It is now that Amarinder Singh’s cabinet has now proposed the death penalty for drug peddlers, smugglers.

