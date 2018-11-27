Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has accused the Pakistani army of planning and carry out a terror attack to disturb the atmosphere of the state by helping Kashmiri terrorists and Punjabi terrorists. Speaking in an interview with an English channel, Amarinder Singh said that the Pakistan army is trying to collaborate Kashmiri and Punjabi terrorists with local elements to carry out terror attacks in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has accused the Pakistani army of planning and carry out a terror attack to disturb the atmosphere of the state by helping Kashmiri terrorists and Punjabi terrorists. Speaking in an interview with an English channel, Amarinder Singh said that the Pakistan army is trying to collaborate Kashmiri and Punjabi terrorists with local elements to carry out terror attacks in Punjab. Amarinder Singh said that this is not being done by Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan but it’s his army which has these intentions therefore till the time Pakistan army is not under his control they will have to deal with this.

Alleging Pakistan’s role in the recent terror attack in Punjab, Amarinder Singh cited its own of the reason why he rejected Pakistan invitation to attend Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony. Amarinder Singh further spoke about the act of Pakistan’s army which was helping Kashmiri and Punjabi terrorists to influence students studying in the state to take wrong paths.

Amarinder Singh while speaking about an incident said that they have about 6,000 Kashmiris studying in his state who are good students and are no trouble. But it was recently that a case had surfaced when they busted two terror modules having 2-4 people.

Amarinder Singh said that they discovered a couple of students picking up weapons. When they were followed towards their college, they were caught with additional weapons and explosives. The Chief Minister said that this doesn’t mean that all other students were also like them but this is a problem which has to be fixed.

Speaking about rejecting Pakistan’s invite, Amarinder Singh said that he couldn’t have accepted the invite when terrorists were crossing the border and planning to hurt people in his state, though he welcomed the invite which according to him was in good conscience.

Commenting on Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said that he had no objection in it as he was going there in his personal capacity since Imran Khan is a friend of him.

