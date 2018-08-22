Touched by the overwhelming gratitude of the people of Kerala for our small contribution to Kerala floods relief. We in Punjab will continue to do our best to assist in their relief and rehabilitation, said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday. Punjab has offered a help of Rs 10 crore to the flood-hit state.

Touched by the overwhelming gratitude of the people of Kerala for our small contribution towards #KeralaFloodRelief. We in Punjab will continue to do our best to assist in their relief and rehabilitation. #PunjabForKerala pic.twitter.com/8cSIbvxVJC — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 22, 2018

In the video shared above, Kerala flood-hit victims can be heard raising slogans and praising Punjab for extending help to the flood-hit state.

Further sharing his thoughts, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that it was a humble feeling for him after the people of Kerala appreciated a small gesture by his government to offer help for the flood victims. Amarinder Singh added that it was a duty for the people of this country to offer their help for Kerala which has been hit by the worst flood in the century.

The Punjab government has announced that it will provide an aid of Rs 10 crore to the Kerala flood victims which will also include the financial assistance of Rs. 5 crore. While Rs 5 crore has already been transferred to Chief Minister’s relief fund, the remaining Rs 5 crore has been sent in the form of relief material including daily needs things, food packets, drinking water, biscuits and other food items.

Kerala has witnessed the worst flood of the century where the death toll has reached close to 400 and thousands are residing in shelter homes. The world has shown sympathy towards Kerala and while several countries have come forward with financial assistance. Apart from Punjab, several BJP-ruled states and others have extended the help towards Kerala.

