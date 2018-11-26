Amarinder Singh warns Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa: While laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib road corridor ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan on November 28, the Punjab chief minister criticised Bajwa for using terror groups to launch attacks on civilians and the Indian Army in the country. On the eve of the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, Amarinder Singh termed Pakistan Army's heinous act as "cowardness". Mentioning about the recent terrorist attacks at Pathankot air base and Amritsar, Amarinder said that no army sends its people to launch terror attacks on foreign soil.

Amarinder Singh warns Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday warned Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa not to vitiate the atmosphere at Kartarpur Sahib. While laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib road corridor ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan on November 28, the Punjab chief minister criticised Bajwa for using terror groups to launch attacks on civilians and the Indian Army in the country. On the eve of the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, Amarinder Singh termed Pakistan Army’s heinous act as “cowardness”. Mentioning about the recent terrorist attacks at Pathankot air base and Amritsar, Amarinder said that no army sends its people to launch terror attacks on foreign soil.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak-Karatarpur Sahib road corridor on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Governor VP Badnore, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Puri were also present at the ceremony. Amarinder Singh on Sunday, November 25, had declined Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s invitation to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor as a mark of protest against cross-border terror attacks in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter to Qureshi, the veteran Congress leader expressed gratitude to the historic occasion, which he described as a long-time cherished desire of the Sikh community. However, he cited two reasons behind his rejection of the event — infiltration of Pakistan trained terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the involvement of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI in terror attacks.

I am warning you( Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa), we are also Punjabis, you will not be allowed to enter here and vitiate the atmosphere: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/zPzWBSeb35 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018

