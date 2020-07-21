Given the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Amarnath Yatra has been canceled for this year. The decision was taken on Tuesday by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

Earlier the yatra was reduced and was going to be held from the Batal route for 15 days.

Amarnath Yatra is a 42-day-long yatra to the 3,880-meter-high holy cave temple of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

This is the second year in a row that the yatra has been canceled. Last year it was canceled mid-way, days before the Centre announced its twin decisions to remove Article-370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Raj Bhawan said that they regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020 but it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra due to the current situations, so they took this decision with a heavy heart.

The final decision was taken in a meeting held on Tuesday by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the decision-making body regarding the pilgrimage.

Morning and evening aarti will continue to be Live telecasted by the Board as they are aware of and respect the sentiments of millions of devotees.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir also said that the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice.

Taking into account the ground realities, Jammu and Kashmir government was asked by the SC, in an order this month, to decide on organizing the pilgrimage.

Many speculations were surrounding the annual pilgrimage and this decision has finally put an end to them.

As of Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases is 11.5 lakh with the death toll standing at 28,084.

