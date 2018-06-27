The first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra will leave from Jammu's base camp in Bhagwant Nagar today amid heightened security. The pilgrims from across the country will leave for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir, guarded by the security personnel in a fleet of vehicles today

Amid multi-layer security cover, the first batch of pilgrims from all across India will leave from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra. According to a report, as many as 2 lakh people in advance have registered themselves for the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Also, scores of religious leaders belonging to different parts of India have also arrived at the temple for conducting prayers. The report further suggests that the government has also directed the local authorities to make arrangements for a fleet of vehicles in order to drop pilgrims to 2 base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir, amid tight security in the early hours of tomorrow, June 28, 2018.

Notably, the Amarnathji Shrine Board had said that at first they will only 7,500 pilgrims on each route as the existing vehicles present at the site for ferrying the passengers is limited.

In order to make the region fully safe for the pilgrims, Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) also held a meeting with the security personnel and other officials deployed in the region to review the efficacy of security arrangements for the famous Amarnath Yatra. Speaking to media about the meeting, an official on the conditions of anonymity said that various aspects of the security were discussed upon among the security of Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar and security of Yatra route.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal also assured that all the necessary arrangements have been made by the security personnel in order to ensure smooth and peaceful pilgrimage, which is a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood. He also added that proper security arrangements around the base camps, temples, railway stations, bus stands and other public places have been strengthened by the security forces deployed in the region.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More