The 45-day long Amarnath Yatra is all set to begin from today in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have made tight security arrangements to tackle any untoward incident. The Yatra will start from today and conclude on August 15. The first batch of pilgrims has reached Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

The security forces have begun sanitizing the yatra routes and are ensuring optimum use of the latest technologies and gadgets for securing the yatra.

The first batch of yatris was flagged off by J&K governor’s advisor KK Sharma on Sunday from Yatri Niwas camp in Jammu. The first convoy consisted of 93 vehicles carrying 2,234 pilgrims to the darshan.

Jammu and Kashmir: First batch of #AmarnathYatra has been flagged off from Baltal base camp. Pilgrims leave for Amarnath Cave shrine.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to the state, had directed officials to ensure the incident-free yatra. Shah had also paid obeisance to the holy cave. He had also chaired the unified headquarters meeting of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation in the state.

Amarnath cave is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus and the yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and ends in August. It is situated at an altitude of 3,888 m. The yatra has two base camps – Baltal and Pahalgam.

