The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a security advisory in the interest of pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra and tourists after the Army and CRPF in the state recovered anti-personnel mines and US-made sniper rifles along the route to the Hindu shrine, reports said. Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, the security advisory asked tourists and pilgrims to immediately return from the Valley. The move came after security personnel recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a terror group.

Earlier, the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended after five pilgrims were killed due to a landslide in Baltal, Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Centre yesterday decided to beef up the number of security personnel in the state by adding 25,000 more troops. Some 10,000 troops had been dispatched a week earlier. The sudden profusion of troops in the state have alarmed civil society and parties in the state.

The Amarnath Yatra has been the victim of one terror attack in July 2017 when a tourist bus from Gujarat was attacked by terrorists in a jeep. Seven people were killed and 18 others injured but more casualties were averted by the alert driver who moved the bus away from when the terrorists opened fire. 8 Lashkar-e-Taiba men were chargesheeted for the incident and Abu Ismail was named the main accused and he was killed 2 months later in 2017 in an encounter. Two others involved in the attack were killed the same year in December.

Here is the full text of the security advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government:

Government of Jammu &Kashmir

Civil Secretariat Home Department

Subject: Security Advisory

Government order No. Home-881 of 2019

Dated: 02-08-2019

Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.

By order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Shaleen Kabra) IAS

Princial Secretary to Government, Home Department)

Dated 02.08.2019

No. Home/ISA/2019/155/Yatra

