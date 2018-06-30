The Amarnath Yatra, which was suspended due to massive rains, resumed on Saturday afternoon, June 30 after weather conditions improved. However, flood alert remains in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, a landslide was witnessed at Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving hundreds of vehicle of pilgrims stranded, a police official said.

The Amarnath Yatra, which was lately suspended from Batlal and Pahalgam routes in Jammu and Kashmir region due to massive rains resumed on Friday after weather conditions improved. However, sharp showers caused a fresh landslide at Gangroo near Ramsu, which is the only all-weather road that connects the Valley with rest of the country. And flood alerts in the region are expected to stay, reported NDTV.

A day earlier, a landslide was witnessed at Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving hundreds of vehicle of pilgrims stranded, a police official said. He said the landslide blocked the highway. Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in Banihal-Udhampur sector which triggered landslides, the official added.

As a fallout, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended and due to slippery roads, no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the shrine from any of the base camps.

Baltal: Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) personnel help pilgrims cross difficult terrain. #AmarnathYatra has been halted due to heavy rainfall in the region #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/RwlSufzgWD — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

This year, more than 2 lakh pilgrims have registered for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. In 2016, over 2.6 people had registered for the Yatra, a report by NDTV said.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been surfaced in the south and central Kashmir as water levels in Jhelum river accelerated after heavy rainfall over the past 2 days.

#WATCH Anantnag: Following incessant rainfall in the region, Jhelum river and its tributaries are flowing above danger mark. #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/7KeSN78H8N — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

State authorities have warned of fresh rainfall in the region and have constituted a monitoring system in many parts of the state after water level rose to danger level at Sangam in South Kashmir as well as Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

