The Amarnath Yatra that started on Wednesday, June 27, has been suspended due to sharp showers in Jammu and Kashmir and the pilgrims have been asked to dwell in their camps till the weather condition gets better. The weather deteriorated along the Baltal track. The officials have undertaken the task to restore the road connectivity, reported Indian Express. This year, more than 2 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Amarnath Yatra. It commenced with the 1st batch of about 3000 pilgrims, who left the Jammu camp amid massive security.

The Yatra started amidst heavy security, this year, the administration is using radio frequency (RF) tags in order to keep a track of the vehicles which are moving towards Amarnath cave.

At least 40,000 security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Paramilitary forces, accompanied by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian armed forces have been deployed to guard the Amarnath Yatra.

The measures have been taken keeping in mind terror attack, according to a report published by Economic times, security agencies sources said that Pakistan-based terror outfits may target Army camps in Hiranagar of Kathua district and Sambha district.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the top commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Riyaz Naikoo in a 14-minute video said pilgrims who are travelling to Amaranth Cave for religious rituals are guests and we won’t target them.

The video clip which went viral on social media, Naikoo was seen saying, “Our war is against the Indian state and not against the people of India.” He added that the pilgrims can also visit the Valley but they should interfere in the Kashmir issue.

