Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Narendra Modi government, saying that all non-communal forces should come together to fight BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election, adding that communalism is the biggest threat which India is facing today. Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen made this remark while speaking at a discussion on where the Indian democracy is heading. Further, when asked about his views of the prevailing situation in the country, he called BJP a party of ill motives which got only 31 per cent vote in 2014 polls.

However, this is not the first time that Amartya Sen has criticised the BJP-led NDA government, Sen, who is very much vocal about policies of Narendra Modi, in June, criticised the Centre on its economic policies and said that India has taken a quantum jump in the wrong direction since 2014.

