Indian economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Sunday slammed the economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying that the country is getting backward in the fastest growing economy race. Launching an attack at Narendra Modi government, he further said that the country has taken a quantum jump in the wrong direction and things have gone badly wrong. Sen made these remarks during the launch of the Hindi edition of his book ‘An Uncertain Glory: India and its Contradiction’.

The renowned economist also took a dig at Modi government’s healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, saying that the government has allocated very less budget which is Rs 2000 crore. He further said even if it would be completely spent, it is 20 Rs per person.

He also criticised the government over rising atrocities against Dalits. The 84-year-old economist raised some issues like manual scavenging, which reflects inequalities among castes in the country.

However, this is not the first time that Amartya Sen has criticised the government, earlier he termed the demonetization decision an unguided missile. He further said that the government has failed to curb rising black money.

In November 2016, the government decided to not extend the Amartya Sen’s term as chancellor of the Nalanda University in Bihar and reconstituted the governing body. Reports said that his differences with the government ended his 9-year association with the prestigious university.

