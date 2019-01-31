E-commerce giant Amazon was duped by 27-year-old Mohammed Mahuwala who had several accounts on the shopping portal. The man was arrested after Amazon alleged that the man has tricked them by extracting about 30 lakh using fake email ids. The complaint against Mohammed Mahuwala was filed by Amazon on Wednesday.After a police investigation, it was found that Mohammad is not the sole person involved in such wrongdoings and suspected gang’s role in leading wrongdoing of this sort.

A cyber police sub-inspector said that the role of some suspected employees working in Amazon’s local warehouse was also being investigated.The 27-year-old would use his fake accounts to order branded clothes, gadgets etc. He would get a refund from the company saying that he had received an empty parcel. As per police sources, he Mohammad would take out the devices and sell them in the local market at lower prices.

( more to be updated on the story)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More