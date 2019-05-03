Amazon India summer sale starts from midnight

The annual summer sale of Amazon India will start across the country from Friday midnight, the e-tailer said in a statement. Amazon India sale offers great deals and deep discounts across thousands of products through its portal www.amazon.in. The company said the summer sale will last till May 7. However, Amazon India’s prime members in were given access to its online summer sale platform www.amazon.in from noon onwards. The e-retailer said deals will be on thousands of products from smart-phones, consumer electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, large appliances, television sets to sports and fitness.

The company will offer 10 per cent discount on transactions done through the State Bank of India (SBI) debit or credit cards. It will also offer EMI (equated monthly installment) facility for transactions done using credit cards. Amazon India www.amazon.in will also offer no-cost EMI with debit and credit cards during the summer sale. For new customers, the company is offering free delivery and special exchange benefits on a range of products from smart-phones to air-conditioners. Big electronic consumer brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj, Cello, Panasonic and many more will participate in the three-day summer sale, offering their best products in great prices, the company said.

The company said anyone making an online purchase will get up to ₹2,400 cashback on recharges, food, movies etc. It is also offering up to 40% discount, no cost EMIs as well as exchange offers up to ₹10,000 on smart-phones. It said there are great deals available for people planning to buy OnePlus 7 smart-phones. Those having Amazon India’s Prime Service will have early access to most attractive deals, the company said. Also, those shopping from the Amazon Global Store www.amazon.in can get a chance to win exciting prizes. It said customers will have a rewarding online shopping experience with its easy return policy and faster delivery options. Happy shopping!

