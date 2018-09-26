A letter received by a senior railway official in Ambala in Haryana has threatened that eight railway stations would be blown up on October 20. The police told media that the letter might have been sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives as address mentioned on the letter is Karachi in Pakistan.

LeT threaten to blow Ambala Cantt and 7 other railway stations, security beefed up

A threat letter to blow 8 railway stations was received by a senior northern railway officer on Tuesday, say reports. The threat letter was received by Ambala Cantonment railway station director saying 8 railway stations would be blown up on October 20.

Following the threat, security has been beefed at the Ambala Cantonment railway station and the investigation to find the roots of the matter is underway.

The news agency ANI reportedly said, “Security heightened at Ambala Cantonment railway station after the Station Director found a letter in his office threatening that the station would be blown up. Police say the letter is from Lashkar-e-Taiba and has the address mentioned as Karachi, Pakistan.”

Haryana: Security heightened at Ambala Cantonment railway station after the Station Director found a letter in his office threatening that the station would be blown up. Police say the letter is from Lashkar-e-Taiba & has the address mentioned as Karachi, Pakistan. (25.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/McKll8dsxe — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

The letter mentioned the names of 8 railway stations including Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Jakhal, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Panipat and Ambala Cantonment railway stations.

The threat letter further added that some petrol pumps and temples are also on target.

The police told media that the letter might have been sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives as address mentioned on the letter is Karachi in Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More