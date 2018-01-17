From sizzling “Aloo Chat to Chicken momos, from spicy Chilly garlic noodles to buttery Chicken tikkas, local markets, or in other words, street food provides ample amount of variety to the residents of Delhi. The ban on the displacement of non-vegetarian food raises questions of bifurcation among many communities.

Delhi is a city known for its hustle-bustle, incessant traffic and overcrowded metro. At the same time, the city is also popular for its innumerable bars, fancy cafes, lounges and restaurants with mouth-watering dishes and desserts. From local markets to flamboyant bars, food is something that is excessively attractive at these places. The beauty of this city is often embraced by its food, especially at the local markets.

Honestly, food is also an antidote for a bad day at work or getting away with other hardships in life. With so many people coming from so many places or cities to work or to study in Delhi, the city provides a raft of varieties of delicacies to people of different cultures or backgrounds. However, in an astonishing move, recently the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) banned the displaying of non-vegetarian food, in order to “maintain hygiene and to respect people’s sentiments since not everyone eats non-vegetarian food” has saddened many faces. The move seems unclear, since a lot of vegetarian food which is displayed in the shops and the chopped vegetables, sometimes rotten ones are just around the corner of the shop, which gains no heed.



As per the recent reports from the HuffPost, according to the sample registration system (SRS) baseline survey 2014 recently released by the registrar general of India, surprisingly for some and not- surprisingly for many, 71% of Indians over the age of 15 are non-vegetarian. The proposal by SDMC has gained some flak due to the move since food is a choice, right to choose food is not a frenzied demand, it’s an innate right. Perhaps, the move might create bifurcation among communities, since Delhi is a place of people coming from distinct backgrounds.