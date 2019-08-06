American author and Nobel laureate Tim Morrison has died on Monday night at the age of 88 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Morrison was the first African-American woman who won the Nobel literature prize, in 1993. In 1988, she won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, Beloved.

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88 in New York. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf confirmed that the American novelist died on Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

She was the first African-American woman who has been awarded the Nobel literature prize, in 1993. Morrison had received the honorary award for his competence in the use of language and her visionary force.

Her novel, Beloved, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988, in which a mother catastrophically kill her baby girl to save her from slavery. In its cinematic adaptation, Oprah Winfrey played the role of the little girl, Margaret in 1998.

Born as Chloe Ardelia Wofford on February 8, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio, Toni Morrison wrote about the experience of the black women in America.

Her first book The Bluest Eye was published in 1970 which is a story of a black girl who desired to have blue eyes like white girls.

Morrison was the author of 11 novels with many children’s books and vast essay collections. Among them, Beloved, The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, Sula, Jazz are the most celebrated works of the great American author.

Toni Morrison was one of the rare American authors whose works achieved both commercial and critical successes.

