American missionary, John Allen Chau, who was annihilated in an attack by Sentinelese tribe on Andaman and Nicobar’s North Sentinel Island which is prohibited for intrusion is said to have had a brush with death during his second last visit to the island. The American national who had visited the isolated islands five times before he was finally killed had escaped an arrow attack by members of the Sentinelese tribe back then.

According to reports, 27-year-old Chau in his second last visit in the tribal area had spent nearly 48 hours on the island was almost struck by an arrow in his chest but was saved by a bible which he held close to his chest. The bible shielded his chest from the arrow. However, he succumbed when he was hit by another arrow in his recent visit on November 17.

According to information accessed through Chau’s self-written journal he had gone to the kingdom for establishing the kingdom of Jesus. He had also requested others to not hate the tribals in case he died at their hands. The man seemed to have loved his life as just a day before his death he had mentioned in his journal that he doesn’t wish to die.

In one of his letters, he had written that people might think him to be crazy for doing all of this but he felt need to make these people familiar with Jesus. Chau’s family have forgiven those who killed their son. He was their beloved son, brother, uncle and best friend to them, they said. Meanwhile, he was a Christian missionary, a wilderness EMT, an international soccer coach and a mountaineer for others.

