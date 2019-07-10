Amethi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Amethi to celebrate his 10 million followers from Amethi. In a Congress Working Commitee, he lauded the work of congrerss party workers for their work during the campaign in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the first time visited Amethi after losing his family bastion from Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rahul visits on a day when he achieved 10 Million followers on microblogging site, Twitter. After a massive fan following from Amethi, he thanked his followers and said that he will celebrate the milestone in Amethi with congress workers and congress supporters. It seems like Rahul Gandhi is gearing up for the next Loksabha elections.

In a meeting former state Youth Congress, Chief Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi quoted Rahul and said he will not leave Amethi as it is his home and family, he also said that though he is the MP of Wayanad, but his bond with Amethi is three decades old and the development of Amethi will not be hampered.

On his day-long visit, Rahul was scheduled to visit the Gauri Ganj house to pay homage over the death of a relative on June 25. Later Rahul met the congress party workers to ascertain the reason behind the defeat in Amethi with a margin of 55000 votes. During the meeting, Narendra Mishra, a member of Congress Working Committee said that Rahul appreciated the hard work and loyalty of the party workers, adding, the party workers did a lot during the campaigning in Lok Sabha election 2019, despite this, the local leader remained away from the people lading to congress defeat.

10 Million Twitter followers – thank you to each and every one of you! 🙏🙏 I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

Talking about the strategy applied during the campaign in Amethi, Party workers said that the campaign lacked the direction which leads to defeat in Amethi. They also demanded that Rahul’s should withdraw his resignation from the party president post.

