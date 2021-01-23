Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata today to celebrate “Parakram Diwas”. He is scheduled to attend celebrations at Victoria memorial and inaugurate an exhibition dedicated to Netaji at the National Library, the PM will also release a book named “Letters of Netaji”.

Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of India’s legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ahead of the elections in West Bengal this year, BJP and the ruling TMC have locked horns in the state to get a piece of Netaji’s legacy. Both parties have organized different events to celebrate the legend.

While the PMO had announced that the freedom fighter’s birthday will be celebrated as “Parakram Diwas” (day of valour), CM Mamata Banerjee had criticized the move and announced that they will be celebrating it as “Desh Nayak Diwas” (day of national hero).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata today to celebrate “Parakram Diwas”. He is scheduled to attend celebrations at Victoria memorial and inaugurate an exhibition dedicated to Netaji at the National Library, the PM will also release a book named “Letters of Netaji”. According to reports, CM Mamata Banerjee has also been invited to the celebrations at Victoria memorial hall but before that she will be leading a rally to be taken out from Shyambazar 5 point crossing where Netaji’s statue is situated to Red Road. The rally will commence at sharp 12:15 PM with a siren blow, marking the exact timing of Netaji’s birth.

On the other hand, India National Congress working President of Maharashtra, Nitin Raut has attacked BJP’s celebration of Netaji’s birth anniversary he called it as ”hypocrisy” and said BJP has “no right” to celebrate Bose Jayanti. He tweeted, “BJP’s #NetajiSubhasChandraBose birth anniversary program is hypocrisy as it is opposed to his secular ideology & revolutionary deeds. #RSS, Hindu Mahasabha opposed freedom struggle & joined hands with British. Their political heir BJP is trying to fool people by such programmes.”