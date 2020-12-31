Amid rising border tensions, India should be looking at meaningful engagements and strategize the plan of actions to keep expansionist ideas of China and Pakistan's hostilities away in the coming year 2021.

Defence Minster Rajnath Singh had said on Wednesday that India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border if the need arises. The year 2020 amid the pandemic had seen Indian security forces face-off with the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along LAC in eastern Ladakh. The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Amid such border hostility, it has become crucial for the Indian side and Government to come up with concrete solutions and strategies in order to keep the expansionist ideas of China away. At the same time, Pakistan which has been a safe haven for terrorists is a major threat to the Indian soil. At such India should be looking at meaningful engagement and strategies plan of actions to keep enemies away in the coming year 2021.

China has continued its harassment of the Indian sailors trapped on the Chinese coast by refusing them any assistance despite the calls for help. The desperation has worsened to the extent that a 29-year-old sailor has tried to take his life. The question stands as to how long can the Chinese get away without any answerability. While speaking on LAC standoff, Rajnath Singh gave a clear message to China, saying, “We will not let any country take our land.”

Also Read: Covid-19 cases in Wuhan may have been ten times higher than official figure: Study

Also Read: Erdogan talks new reforms in Turkey; fears of turning into police state similar to China looms large

Earlier China has proposed a peace plan to ease the tensions at the LAC. But back in October 2020, amid escalating tension between India and China, the Chinese army was seen practicing firing exercises. Videos witnessed their army destroying an entire mountain by bombarding fire on it.