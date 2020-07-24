Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wants to convene the state assembly session from Monday but is receiving no green signal from the governor. The minister claims that there is 'pressure from above' on the governor.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that there is pressure on governor Kalraj Mishra and this is the reason he is not giving directions to call the state assembly session. Addressing the media, the minister said that Congress wants to convene the assembly session from Monday in order to discuss issues like coronavirus and the ongoing political situation. Everything will be clear then but the governor is not giving any directions because of certain pressures on him.

Adamant on convening the state assembly session from Monday, Gehlot added that he had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. The meeting between Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court stayed Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs’s disqualification against the notice served to them by Speaker CP Joshi. It maintained status quo in the case against Congress. Supreme Court will now hear the matter on July 27.

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/9LZ9FRCWZy — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

#WATCH: "We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call Assembly session)… varna fir ho sakta hai ki pure pradesh ki janta agar Raj Bhawan ko gherne ke liye aagai, to hamari zimmedari nahi hogi," says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/2UaH94tTrB pic.twitter.com/ODEq7PZGei — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present. pic.twitter.com/GGjB8D7JdE — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has expressed confidence that he has a majority and all Congress MLAs are united. He also expects some of the rebel MLAs to return as they have allegedly held hostage. Gehlot claimed that the rebels are calling them and he is hopeful of a majority.

