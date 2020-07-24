Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that there is pressure on governor Kalraj Mishra and this is the reason he is not giving directions to call the state assembly session. Addressing the media, the minister said that Congress wants to convene the assembly session from Monday in order to discuss issues like coronavirus and the ongoing political situation. Everything will be clear then but the governor is not giving any directions because of certain pressures on him.

Adamant on convening the state assembly session from Monday, Gehlot added that he had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. The meeting between Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court stayed Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs’s disqualification against the notice served to them by Speaker CP Joshi. It maintained status quo in the case against Congress. Supreme Court will now hear the matter on July 27.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has expressed confidence that he has a majority and all Congress MLAs are united. He also expects some of the rebel MLAs to return as they have allegedly held hostage. Gehlot claimed that the rebels are calling them and he is hopeful of a majority.

