As Delhi reports daily spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attributed it to the third wave. He also assured everyone that there is no dearth of beds in the hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital can be called the “third wave”. “There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. From September-October, the cases began to decline. We are monitoring the situation and will take all necessary actions. There is no dearth of beds in the hospital and medical infrastructure,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came while he was in Hiranki village to inspect the effectiveness of the bio-decomposing process of converting stubble to fertilizer. “In all farm fields in Delhi, we sprinkled bio decomposer chemical by PUSA Institute on October 13. Now today all stubble converted into fertilizer. Delhi has given a solution for stubble burning. I hope this would be the last year when we are tolerating air pollution,” Kejriwal said.

“Farmers don’t want to burn stubble. We will also inform the Supreme Court about it. The state governments should also adopt this solution. In Delhi, it took only Rs 20 lakhs to sprinkle this solution,” he said. The Chief Minister said that a decision regarding the use and sale of firecrackers will be taken soon.

The sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital can be called the “third wave”, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also reiterated on Wednesday. The Minister, however, said it can be attributed to the aggressive contact tracing being done in the past 15 days as well.

“About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too,” Jain said.

He further said the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over the Delhi HC’s overturn of their decision on reserving ICU beds in private hospitals. “We’re going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80 per cent beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds,” he said.

He further said there is high occupancy in private hospitals as people coming from outside Delhi go to these hospitals for treatment. Jain, however, reassured that the treatment protocols in both government and private hospitals are same.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today, Delhi has 36,375 active coronavirus cases, while 3,60,069 patients have been cured so far. The disease has taken the lives of 6,652 persons till date.

