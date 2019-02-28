Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj to leave for UAE today to attend OIC meet as guest of honour in Abu Dhabi: The UAE visit of Swaraj has come at a time when tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan following the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed Pulwama terror attack that took the lives of 49 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday threatened to boycott the meet after the OIC extended an invitation to the Indian Union Minister.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj to leave for UAE today to attend OIC meet as guest of honour in Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday to take part in the 46th session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, which is held in Abu Dhabi. The union minister has been invited by the UAE as the guest of honour at the meeting, which will be held from March 1, 2019, to March 2, 2019. The UAE visit of Swaraj has come at a time when tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan following the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed Pulwama terror attack that took the lives of 49 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday threatened to boycott the meet after the OIC extended an invitation to the Indian Union Minister. Qureshi has also said that he would not attend the meeting if Swaraj would be present there too. While speaking to media, Pakistan Foreign Minister said that he had spoken to the UAE over the matter and expressed his opposition to Sushma Swaraj’s invitation. Referring to India’s pre-emptive and non-military strikes that took place on February 26, 2019, Qureshi said that it would not be possible for him to attend the meeting as India had shown aggression.

On the contrary, it is going to be the first time that India will take part in the OIC meeting, which was founded in 1969 and works towards protecting and safeguarding the rights of the Muslims.

Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has invited Swaraj for the event. The invitation has been accepted by Sushma Swaraj, who will be addressing the inaugural plenary in Abu Dhabi.

India has recently condemned Pakistan for acting with aggression against India. India has also handed over a dossier to Pakistan with specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammad complicity in Pulwama terror attack, which also enlists the presence of Jaish camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

