As Punjab farmers march their way to Delhi, an intense war of words has emerged between Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. While Capt Amarinder has accused Haryana government of provoking the farmers to resort to force, Manohar Lal Khattar has called out Capt Amarinder Singh for doing 'cheap politics'.

The contention over farm bills (now laws) has taken a dramatic turn with Punjab farmers’s Delhi Chalo protest. As they head towards the national capital, police personnel deployed along the Haryana-Delhi border are up for task. On Thursday, the police even resorted to the use of water cannons and tear gas to disperse off the farmers in Panipat, which has now ignited a war of words between the chief minister of Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier tweeted that the farmers have been protesting peacefully in Punjab for nearly 2 months now. Alleging that Haryana government is provoking the farmers to resort to force, he questioned whether the farmers don’t have the right to pass peacefully through a highway.

Pointing out that it is an irony that the constitutional rights of the farmers were suppressed on the constitution day, he urged Manohar Lal Khattar to not push the farmers to brink and let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully. He further urged BJP to direct their state governments to not indulge in strong arm tactics against the farmers since the hands that feed the nation, deserve to be held, not pushed aside.

Shocked at your response @mlkhattar ji. It's the farmers who've to be convinced on MSP, not me. You should've tried to talk to them before their #DilliChalo. And if you think I’m inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi? — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2020

Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over – let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people – atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

In response, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar accused Capt Amarinder Singh of inciting the farmers. Claiming that he would leave politics if there will be any trouble on MSP, the Haryana CM expressed that he has been trying to reach out to him since past 3 days but he remains unreachable. Questioning his seriousness on farmers’ issue, he further remarked that the time of his lies, deception and propaganda are over. Urging him to stop putting the lives of people in danger during the pandemic, he called him out for doing ‘cheap politics’.