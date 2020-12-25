Prime Minister Modi is holding this session as a part of his party's nationwide outreach to the farmers on the birth anniversary of BJP veteran and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Financial aid of Rs 18,000 crores was also released by the PM today under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

As the deadlock over the contentious farm laws robustifies between the centre and the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered a virtual address to the farmers of the country. Prime Minister Modi also transferred the next instalment of financial support of Rs 18,000 crores to bank accounts of over 9 crore farmers. As the country moves ahead under PM Modi’s leadership, experts speculate if 2021 could be bigger than 1991 for India’s agriculture sector.

He will pay his tributes to Vajpayee

The current agriculture scenario is often compared to that of 1991 because in the year 1991, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also expressed to reform India’s agriculture sector. In a bid to bring about a change in the farm sector, Manmohan Singh had suggested major reforms in the farm sector but he could not take it ahead due to coalition politics. Now that Prime Minister Modi is talking about reforming the agriculture sector, Congress is opposing him.

The centre on Thursday wrote to the 40 farm union leaders saying that it was ready to discuss all issues that the farmers had. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi led Congress delegation on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kobvind seeking withdrawal of the farm laws.

