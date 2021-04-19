TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will not be campaigning in West Bengal anymore. She will only hold a symbolic meeting on the last day of campaigning, i.e April 26. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has also suspended all his public rallies in the state in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally is at an all-time high with consecutive highest single-day spike. With a health crisis looming large, it is the common man who is facing the brunt of the shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders, remdesivir injections, vaccines and more. Amid several calls to declare a health emergency in India, a blame game has now started between states and the Centre over the need for a blanket ban on rallies and whether votes are important than voters.

As the campaigning for 8-phase assembly elections in West Bengal near completion,Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he will suspending all his public rallies in the state in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Following the suit, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has also made it clear that she will not be campaigning anymore and will only hold a symbolic meeting on the last day of campaigning. She has further urged her party members to scale down the campaigning.

After Congress and TMC’s statement on putting all political rallies on hold, all eyes are now on BJP, which is yet to issue a statement. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has demanded PM Modi’s resignation over mishandling of the pandemic. Holding him responsible for the spike in Covid-19 cases, the TMC supremo said that PM Modi has to resign for the rise in Covid-19 cases. She further added that instead of attending this issue, PM is attending election rallies in Bengal.

Stating that PM Modi is only concerned about his image building exercise in the global community, Mamata Banerjee further expressed, “we have no problem if you help others in the world, but first give it to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and other states of the country.”