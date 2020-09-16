Union Minister Nityanand Rai claimed on Wednesday that No infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months. Meanwhile, 47 attempted infiltration were made along the India-Pakistan border.

No infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday. The Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs said this in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of infiltration from both Pakistan and China increasing in the past six months.

According to it, 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border were made during the last six months. These occurred in the months of February (0), March (4), April (24), May (8), June (0), July (11), respectively.

“The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia includes multi-tiered deployment along the International border/Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators,” Rai further said.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1.

Amid the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian Army is geared up with all-weather accommodation and clothing for its jawans even if the temperature drops to -50 degrees in the winters ahead. The Army has stocked up on every commodity which is essential to keep its personnel safe and alert during the winters.

The Army is providing the troops deployed in high altitude areas with multi-layered clothing. According to the Indian Army officials, these clothing will not only help the jawans to stay safe from the weather but also it will help them in hiding from the enemy.

These also come equipped with several types of equipment which the jawans need to climb on mountains or walk comfortably in the high altitude areas. In the first layer of clothing, there are inner trousers and a dark-coloured jacket, while in the second layer a green colour jacket and another set of trousers are being provided to them.

Similarly, on the third layer, which is also the outer layer, a jawan has to wear a white colour jacket and trouser along with specialised shoes. There are also multi-layered gloves for hands and socks which will keep them warm even during intense cold conditions.

