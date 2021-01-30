Over 50,000 Security Personnel have been deployed at Singhu Border. Delhi Police has arrested 44 people after the Singhu-Border violence including the man who attacked a police officer with his sword during the clashes. The Union Home Ministry has decided to temporarily suspend internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri till 31 Jan.

Amid ongoing Farmers-Centre deadlock, over 50,000 Security Personnel have been deployed at Singhu Border. Delhi Police has arrested 44 people after the Singhu-Border violence including the man who attacked a police officer with his sword during the clashes in Singhu-Border. High drama and chaos at Singhu Border were reported as locals and cops demanded removal of agitating farmers. In an announcement by Delhi Traffic Police, certain areas of Delhi borders, where farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted three new farm laws, have been closed.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws are locked in a face-off with the police at the Ghazipur border, as the Uttar Pradesh government decided to take action two days after the violence during the Republic Day Tractor Rally. On the same day as Republic Day, the Farmers Tractor rally left a blood trail and utter mayhem in Delhi as protests turn violent. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has blamed the Centre for the delay and providing solutions to demands of protesting farmers even after multiple rounds of talks. Capt Amarinder said that “things decided in Delhi too little too late”.

Farmer unions have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 demanding repeal of three new farm laws fearing privatisation and corporates taking over the agricultural sector. According to sources, agitating farmers will be holding hunger Strike and will not end the agitation until Centre’s rollbacks the three newly enacted laws. Farmers are blaming the BJP and RSS for instigating the locals against the farmers.

Delhi: Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'. — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Farmers' protest against three central farm laws at Tikri on Delhi-Haryana border enters 66th day; visuals from the protest site. pic.twitter.com/JXcw4FGy7I — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters Day 66. pic.twitter.com/O6m2GRtzxq — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

The internet services were shut down in parts of Delhi-NCR close to farmers’ protest sites after R’day Tractor Rally violence. Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal has appealed to the government to restore the services, else the farmers will protest against it.